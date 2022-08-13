Luciana Littizzetto in many years of career she has always managed to make all the audience that follows her laugh thanks to her not indifferent talent as a comedian. This has certainly brought her a lot of notoriety and fame. The figure that the actress and comedian would earn in the broadcast was recently unveiled What’s the weather like.

There have been many who, over the years, have wondered how much the I earn by Luciana Littizzetto for her presence a What’s the weather like. Today the question of the most curious could be revealed. A few days ago, in fact, someone revealed the figure dizzying income of the actress and comedian.

In the program that airs on Sunday evening, Littizzetto deals with very delicate issues with her way of doing things. Always using intelligence and irony, the friend and colleague of Fabio Fazio brings to light situations about which very little is said and which often turn out to be a real taboo.

Luciana Littizzetto, how much does she earn at Che Tempo Che Fa?

As already anticipated, in recent days some information has been leaked that would concern the earnings of the actress and comedian a What’s the weather like. Hold on tight because, according to rumors, the figure is really staggering.

It seems that in fact that Luciana Littizzetto brings home to 800 thousand euros per season. An undoubtedly stellar figure that confirms how Littizzetto is one of the women most sought after of the Italian small screen. For years now, the woman has been at Fabio Fazio’s side, who surely considers himself lucky for her presence.

We just have to wait for the arrival of autumn to see the actress and comedian alongside Fabio Fazio a What’s the weather likeone of the most loved and appreciated broadcasts of the Italian small screen, as well as audience samples on Sunday evening.