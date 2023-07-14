The announcement during the presentation of the new Che Tempo Che Fa which will be broadcast from October.

Yesterday the new adventure of Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto which after the farewell to Rai will land on Nine. The two have in fact signed a contract with the Warner Bros Discovery.

Yesterday the channel schedules were presented and Fabio Fazio talked about his new adventure. “Today we welcome a Fabio Fazio with his entire team, who comes to a solid company that in recent years has been able to grow and launch new talents and new formats” – said the General Manager of Discovery, Alessandro Araimo, introducing Fazio.

“The freedom to be contemporary is the value in which we found ourselves with the Warner Bros Discovery team” – began Fabio Fazio.

He also spoke of his farewell to state TV after several years: “When you’ve been doing television for many years, what you bring on stage every night is not just who you are that night there, but it’s all that’s behind you, for what it is we who do this job, but also, I allow myself to say, for the benevolence of the public”.

It’s still: “Who sees all the previous years in us and binds us, unfortunately for them at times, even to some moments of personal life, how can I say that my life is behind me. I said it when I left in the last episode, you will never hear a word against the Rai, but not because it’s the dish I ate from, but because it’s the dish I cooked. TV is not made against someone, let alone against the publisher. But it’s for the public.”.

During the presentation Fabio Fazio he also told an anecdote related to the video clip he shot together with Luciana Littizzetto for the promo of the new program.

Luciana was bitten by a violin spider. A truly panicky moment, given that the animal is highly poisonous. Apparently nothing serious happened, but we can imagine the moments of fear.