For Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto a new adventure is about to start. From October they will land on the Nove with Che tempo che fa, after the non-renewal with Rai. During the presentation of the Warner Bros Discovery schedules, the two revealed that during the recording of the promo of the show, Luciana Littizzetto was bitten by a violin spider.

It is a highly poisonous animal and its bite in the most fragile subjects can have even lethal consequences. Luckily Lucianina came out unharmed, and she even joked about it. Fazio played down by saying: “Think, poor beast!”. A joke that has been criticized by some users on social media, recalling how in the past this type of spider has also caused victims. But clearly it was a goliardic phrase in the style of the relationship between the two made up of years of continuous jokes.