Luciana Littizzetto towards Mediaset, “the Lescano duo leaves and doubles”

Luciana Littizzettothe comedian who has raged for decades in Rai and that only now the center-right had managed to unleash, goes out the door and comes in through the window. And what a window: Mediaset! And so for days the indiscretion has been circulating, which is now a reality, of his participation in the program Tu si que vales, in the capacity of “judge” in place of Teo Mammuccari. The journalist Antonello Piroso writes on social media in this regard: “The partisan Littizzetto has already come down from the mountains where she had holed up to form the Resistance. Democracy is safe”. The followers go wild with creative comments and real insults that the character After all, it attracts you like a magnet.

