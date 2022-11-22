TO What’s the weather like Luciana Littizzetto reads an open letter she wrote to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about having brought her daughter Ginevra to the G20: “On your side”, but…

It’s a hot topic: the premier’s choice to take her daughter with her on the road. Between those who criticize it and those who support it, it also intervenes Luciana Littizzetto which, in yesterday’s episode of What’s the weather likehe said with his traditional small letter addressed to Giorgia Meloni.

Luciana Littizzetto’s letter to Giorgia Meloni

“Dear Georgia,

princess of Garbatella, empress of La Russa, brother of Italy and sister of Bali, I am writing this letter to tell you that, even if we are almost never on the same wavelength, and not even on the same beach and I would not even say on the same coast , I’m on your side this time.

I am referring to the Geneva question […] your daughter. You have decided to take your little girl to Baliyou did well, I have no right to judge you as a mother, it’s none of my business, I can only judge you as a politician who runs my country […].

We are a strange nation, we give women all rights as long as they behave like men, if they are wrong to behave like women we are indignant.

From a country that still gets embarrassed when it sees a nursing mother […] what do you expect.

You’ve been screaming for years, I’m Giorgia, I’m a woman, I’m a mother, I’m a Christian and now they get pissed if you’re a mother?

Someone said you had to predict this first. And what were you supposed to do? Saying: I don’t have children because now I’m at 4% but then maybe I’ll become prime minister and then it’s a mess […].

You know what? Metzola has 4 children and Von der Layen has 7.

You should organize a small G3 to discuss offspring management.

A nice G3 of female leaders to demonstrate that it is charisma that makes power, not the prostate.

You said you have the right to lead this nation without depriving Geneva of a mother.

I agree with you, on the contrary, you are a forerunner in this, you are the first female Italian prime minister and mother, make this privilege a right for all women.



That every mother can pursue her career in total equality and without the stigma of having had a child.

Make sure that every mother, when the case requires it, can take her children to work, on planes, and even on boats without the danger of being chased away or bounced from port to port. Those too are babies that their mothers take on trips. But not by choice, by necessity. Because they are not in the G20, they are in the G-last of the last.

Hello parent one and parent two. Yours forever. Lucianina.

PS One more thing. No one should ever be allowed to judge a parent who loves their child. Whether that parent is homosexual, single and even prime minister.

Every love is love in its own way.

PSS Luckily I’ve never been Prime Minister because if I had brought my two children to the G20 they would have made such a mess that the third world war would have broken out.

