The Piedmontese comedian should take the place of Teo Mammuccari according to Dagospia’s indiscretion

Editorial board – Rome

Next fall Luciana Littizzetto will become “queen” of the television weekend? According to the indiscretion launched by Dagospy the comedy could end up on the comfortable armchairs of Tu Si Que Vales next to her friend Maria De Filippi.

luciana littizzetto a you are worth it? — Luciana Littizzetto it could be on the air on both Saturday and Sunday nights this fall. In fact in addition to the probable commitment next to Fabio Fazio on NINE in the new edition of What’s the weather likeshould end up on the judging panel of Tu Si Que Vales. The great maneuvers for autumn TV are underway and by the first half of July the various TV stations will unveil their schedules, shutting down the various rumors and indiscretions that are now circulating practically every day. See also The 'king of dribbling' Bergwijn and the 'Dane' Ekitike: these are the new names on Milan's radar

out belen and teo mammuccari — According to what the gossip and preview site Dagospia has reported in the last few hours, Maria DeFilippi is planning a few minor tweaks in the new season of Tu Si Que Vales. If she herself Rudy Zerbi and Gerry Scotti are the untouchablesto leave the program will be Teo Mammuccari and Belen Rodriguez. In recent days it had emerged that Belen will no longer lead either Le Iene, or Tu Si Que Vales which she has led since the first edition, in the latest flanked by Martin Castrogiovanni, Alessio Sakara and Giulia Stabile. If Belen’s legacy, who in the meantime is on the run with her sister Cecilia for Celebrity Hunted, is still to be defined, Dagospy anticipated the replacement of Teo Mammuccari.

Luciana Littizzetto with Tu Si Que Vales would she return to Mediaset where she was for years at the court of Gialappa’s Band and where she was often a guest of Maria De Filippi in You’ve Got Mail. Surely the pairing with Sabrina Ferilli, confirmed in the role of popular judge, guarantees a good dose of laughter for the audience at home on Saturday night. See also Martinelli-goal: Arsenal remain in command. City poker in Bournemouth