Luciana Fuster She was crowned Miss Grand International 2023 last Wednesday, October 25, in Vietnam. It should be noted that in order to compete with other candidates in this contest, our compatriot had to go through a preparation process. For this reason, Patricio Parodi’s partner received English classes before his trip to the Asian country. After her triumph, her language teacher spoke out and showed what the beauty queen’s progress was like.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster: who is her sister Fernanda, a key factor in her preparation as queen?

What did Luciana Fuster say about the English classes she took before participating in Miss Grand 2023?

Luciana FusterHe surprised his followers by saying that he took English classes before traveling to Vietnam to participate in the contest. Miss Grand International 2023. In that sense, the beauty queen explained the reason for this decision.

“I knew the basics, but I studied intensive English for six months to be able to defend myself and communicate, it was a full-time job,” were the words of Patricio Parodi’s partner to the newspaper Trome. Without a doubt, this contributed to Luciana Fuster interacting fluidly with her colleagues and other people during her stay in Vietnam. The influencer also did not hesitate to share her mastery of this language on her social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: María José, first Peruvian Miss Grand International, after Luciana Fuster’s triumph: “I started crying”

What did Luciana Fuster’s English teacher say about her progress?

Franco AlarconEnglish teacher of the Miss Peru organization, gave some classes in this language to Luciana Fuster, prior to his participation in the Miss Grand International 2023. Through his social networks, the beauty queen’s teacher shared a video showing how the reality girl was preparing for this beauty pageant.

“Luciana is an example of dedication and motivation. Acquiring a language is a daily job. Not just one or two hours. My student went far showing that learning English in a short time is possible,” said Professor de Fuster.

#Luciana #Fusters #English #teacher #shows #classes #Grand #quotMy #student #farquot