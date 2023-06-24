The last June 22, Luciana Fuster was crowned as Miss Grand Peru 2023 in a special edition held in the studio of “Mande quien mande”. The model went through a rigorous training for weeks and she managed to stand out among her 11 opponents, in this way, she captivated the jury and became the new Peruvian representative. However, her triumph would temporarily remove her from the screens and she would have to abandon “This is war” to focus on her preparation. What did the reality girl say about it?

Does Luciana Fuster plan to leave “This is war”?

Patricio Parodi’s partner came to the studio of America TV with her queen’s crown and sash. In the middle of his presentation, Renzo Schuller couldn’t help but ask him about his future in “This is war”. Given this, the model said that she does not know if she will continue, because she must begin to prepare for the international contest.

“That’s how cold they ask me. I think it’s something that will take place over time, it’s a fairly important contest and it takes time to prepare. The contest is at the end of October and travels a month before. So at the beginning of October I’m traveling to Vietnam,” said the beauty queen.

On the other hand, he indicated that he will announce his decision in the coming days. “All this time I have to prepare for absolutely everything, in public speaking, surely improving my English, catwalk classes, coaching. They just crowned me yesterday and with the excitement and everything I haven’t had a meeting, but I think this We will define everything over the weekend and we will have an answer,” he added.

What did Luciana Fuster say after receiving the crown of Miss Grand Peru?

The influencer could not hide her surprised face when she was named the new Miss Grand Peru. After that, Maria Pia Copello He gave her the microphone a few minutes to pronounce her first words as a new Peruvian representative. with a broken voice, Luciana Fuster He did not hesitate to thank the opportunity and dedicated his triumph to all the women.

“Wow. I can not believe it. I still don’t realize that, after so long, after all this month of full competition, the day has finally arrived. I want to congratulate all the girls, I’m going to do it on behalf of all of you. We are a team of 11 wonderful women who have fought for this great dream,” she said.

