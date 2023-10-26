Luciana Fuster became the new winner of the Miss Grand International 2023. The model managed to impress the jury with her simplicity and glamor on the catwalk of the pageant, she could not contain her emotion and she broke down when she found out that she had won the contest. The former member of ‘This is war’ assumed an important role, since she understood what it was like to represent an entire nation. Now, it will not only be that, since she will become the world image of beauty and will have some important roles. Find out all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Grand International 2023 LIVE [gran FINAL]: Luciana Fuster is the winner of the beauty pageant!

How much money did Luciana Fuster get after winning Miss Grand International 2023?

Luciana Fuster, who represented Peru, won the beauty contest Miss Grand International. As the winner, she received a crown of gold and emeralds, a sash that changes every year, a statuette and a cash prize. The money awarded for the 11th edition of the contest amounts to $300,000.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster: this was the PRECISE moment in which the Peruvian model was announced as the winner of Miss Grand

What will Luciana Fuster’s life be like after winning Miss Grand International 2023?

Luciana Fuster, winner of the contest, will have the opportunity to travel around the world to carry out charitable activities. Furthermore, during her reign, she will move to a luxurious apartment in Bangkok, Thailand, and will become the image of several clothing and makeup brands. It is estimated that she could earn up to $10,000 a month in sponsorships.

What did Luciana Fuster say in the final of Miss Grand International 2023?

Luciana Fuster excited in the final of the Miss Grand International 2023 by bringing the title to Peru. Minutes before her coronation, the model left a powerful message about the current conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“These days, we live in constant conflicts and unfortunately war is something very difficult to stop. I would ask the president of Israel to take care of his nation because no one deserves to live in pain. There are many people dying day by day, and the news that “We see are horrible. We must change our minds and our thinking. We can be a good society. Please release the hostages.”

How was Luciana Fuster’s gala dress show?

Luciana Fuster She made her presentation in a gala dress at Miss Grand International 2022 and exuded elegance and glamour. The Peruvian model adopted a fixed and penetrating look that matched her pearly dress, denoting even more elegance.



#Luciana #Fuster #return #Peru #life #Grand