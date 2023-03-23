Luciana Fuster will not participate in Miss Peru, a contest that would have allowed her to represent the country in the popular Miss Universe gala, in which Alessia reached the top 16. Jessica Newton confirmed this news through a live link with “Love and fire” and surprised the drivers of the program. “Luciana is one of the candidates who has chosen Miss Grand,” she asserted.

Let’s remember that Luciana She was projected as one of the strongest contestants for Miss Peru. However, the warrior will apply with a view to reaching the crown in Miss Grand International, just as María José Lora did, who was the first South American to win such an important beauty pageant.

Jessica Newton presents candidates

Jessica Newton was at the press conference that was organized today at noon presenting the candidates who will compete in Miss Peru and Miss Grand International. The future queens attended the big event wearing red and white dresses and the director of the big organization specified some important points.

“The ones in white that have come out today are those of Miss Universe, they cannot compete in any other contest for a year, they are Miss Universe norms, and the ones in red are that of Miss Grand International (…) each one of they have been able to choose,” said Cassandra’s mother.