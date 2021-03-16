Luciana Fuster continues to diversify her career and will now officially become an actress. The reality girl will debut on the screen alongside great figures from theater and television in a new film that will be released in the coming months.

Although she said she would travel to Mexico for a job offer, the member of Esto es guerra shows that she still has many projects to complete in our country and is willing to show her talent by playing Liliana.

The model has just joined the cast of Forbidden to go out, a new film that is inspired by the quarantine due to the coronavirus and in which Renzo Schuller, Santiago Suárez and Anahí de Cárdenas will also participate, who returns to acting after overcoming cancer.

Luciana Fuster shares some images from the film’s recordings and showed the fun relationship she has with all her acting partners. In addition, it highlights the security measures that are taken on set, such as blood tests and discard tests against COVID-19.

“This is the way it has to be, otherwise you can’t work. Absolutely we all do our respective test every certain number of days “, says the influencer through her account. Instagram while preparing for the blood draw.

Luciana Fuster It has already become a figure at the international level. She has been considered one of the virtual stars with the greatest acceptance on different platforms and has appeared in various programs in Mexico, even leading a fitness segment.

Luciana Fuster, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.