Luciana Fuster, current candidate for Miss Peru, is one of the best-known models of the local show business. The influencer gained popularity when she, at the age of 17, was crowned in the important beauty contest Miss Teen Pageant International, held in Porto Alegre, Brazil. In addition, that same year she entered the reality show “Esto es guerra”, in which she quickly won the affection of the public.

In which school did Luciana Fuster study?

The now radio announcer and ex-member of “Combate” studied her entire school years at the Admiral Guise Naval Lyceum school, located in the Lima district of San Borja. He graduated from said educational center in 2015 and to celebrate his academic achievement, he published an emotional video on his social networks.

What career did Luciana Fuster study?

Four years ago, Luciana Fuster revealed to her followers that she began her studies at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). As she explained, she chose the career of Communication and marketing as profession.

It is unknown if he completed them or stepped aside to focus on his television and radio projects. As is known, the young model participates in “This is war” for some years and now she is preparing for Miss Universe 2023.

Luciana Fuster hopes to win the Miss Universe crown. Photo: GLR

How tall is Luciana Fuster?

For all the followers who want to find out how tall he is Luciana Fusterwe report that the model reaches 172 cm.

How old is Luciana Fuster?

Lucia Fuster Guzmán was born on January 14, 1999. Currently, the Peruvian model is 24 years old.

Luciana Fuster is one of the candidates for Miss Peru 2023. Photo: Instagram Luciana Fuster

What happened between Flavia Laos and Luciana Fuster?

Flavia Laos and Luciana Fuster They seemed to have a great friendship, they even appeared together on television programs and were part of the cast of the reality program “Reto de Campeones”. However, after Flavia Laos broke up with Patricio Parodi after 3 years of romance and he started a new relationship with Luciana Fuster, all friendships between the models were terminated.

“We must respect. Just like when they linked me with Ignacio (Baladán). I wouldn’t, because he’s a friend of Patricio’s and because he’s been with her. I expect the same from her. (…) I don’t know her much to give my opinion, but she has said that there are codes and you have to believe her, ”Flavia Laos declared to” Love and Fire “in the face of rumors of a possible relationship between Patricio and Luciana. With the passing of time, their courtship was confirmed.

Who are Luciana Fuster’s ex-boyfriends?

Before starting a relationship with Patricio Parodi, Luciana Fuster She was with Austin Palao in 2017 and Emilio Jaime in 2018. In addition, she was romantically linked to Ignacio Baladán after her breakup with Emilio.

Luciana Fuster heading to Miss Peru 2023

After months of speculation, the participation of Luciana Fuster in the Miss Peru beauty pageant, 2023 edition. With a presentation video, the reality girl was proclaimed the number 10 challenger of the contest that seeks to replace Alessia Rovegno.