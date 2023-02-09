Luciana Fuster is officially a candidate for Miss Peru 2023 and her followers were the happiest with the news. Here we tell what the model studied and her professional development.

Luciana Fuster She has received hundreds of thousands of compliments from her fans after making her participation in Miss Peru 2023 official. The young Peruvian and member of “Esto es guerra” will compete for the first time in the largest beauty pageant in the country. Her followers consider that the reality girl will make the cut in the contest due to her oratory and level of oral comprehension. In this regard, we show how the influencer has been academically trained and in what jobs she has excelled throughout her career.

Luciana Fuster at Miss Peru 2023. Photo: Composition/LR/Broadcast

Luciana Fuster longed to compete in Miss Peru

Miss Peru 2023 will have Luciana Fuster as a candidate. Through her official networks, the organization of the contest announced her as a challenger and Internet users congratulated her. Previously, the Peruvian had expressed her wishes to be the successor of Alessia Rovegno and represent Peru in Miss Universe.

“I wanted this from a very young age, but this is the moment. I felt that I was a little lacking in age, there were many people who told me that I was at the perfect age and others that I should wait a little longer,” she said in an interview with sponsors.

“I think that the moment you decide is when you feel it’s right, when your head tells you ‘go, and do what comes out of your heart,'” he added. She also insisted on wanting Peru to be recognized as one of the best countries in this segment.

What did Luciana Fuster study and why would she have left it?

Luciana Fuster, one of the reality girls with the most followers and fans on social networks, revealed in 2019 that she began to study a higher career. Through her Instagram account, she announced to her fans that she would take Communication and Marketing classes at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC).

It is unknown if he completed them or stepped aside to focus on his television and radio projects. As is known, the young model has been participating in “This is war” for a few years and now she is preparing for Miss Universe 2023.

Luciana Fuster studied one of the careers best known by Peruvians. Photo: Instagram Luciana Fuster

How much does Luciana Fuster’s career cost?

The university chosen by Luciana Fuster is one of the most prestigious in Lima, being considered one of the most expensive in the country. However, the house of studies has price scales in its categories by career. This measure was approved by Directorial Resolution DAF 171-21 of the Administration and Finance Department of the UPC.

The Communication and Marketing career would cost up to S/3,888 per pension. However, as indicated in previous lines, there is the possibility of lowering the price. His field of work is in the performance of positions such as product managers, advertising, strategic planning and market research.

How old is Luciana Fuster?

Luciana Fuster began her career in 2015, by participating in the Miss Teen Model Peru. After this, she began her way on television, making her first appearance in “This is teen war.” The young woman, in her short 24 years, has also stood out in some national productions such as “Come, dance quinceañera” and “Forbidden to go out.”

Luciana Fuster began her career at a very young age. Photo: Composition/LR

How tall is Luciana Fuster?

The model and reality girl Luciana Fuster He measures 1 meter 72 centimeters and weighs approximately 53 kilos.

Height of Luciana Fuster. Photo. archive of the Republic

Why did Luciana Fuster cry in an interview for Miss Peru?

After being announced as a challenger for Miss Peru 2023, Luciana Fuster gave an interview to answer some questions about this candidacy. At one point in the talk, the young woman shed a few tears, drawing the public’s attention. The reason was that the model was moved when talking about her mother. “She is the one who puts up with me, she never lets me down,” she expressed.