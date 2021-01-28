Luciana Fuster had a bad time when committing a traffic violation in Miami, United States, so the tow truck had to take her car.

Through her social networks, the model said that this event occurred while she was in a restaurant. He explained that he parked, without realizing it, in a prohibited place and, when he returned to that area, his vehicle was no longer there.

“I parked my car in a place that I thought I could park it and suddenly, when I come, there is no car,” he detailed in a video of his Instagram stories.

“It’s not here, the crane took it. There is no notice, so I have to go, so we will be here “, said the former reality girl, who was with the Colombian influencer Christian Acosta.

However, despite Luciana Fuster saying that she did not know that the place where she parked was prohibited, her friend showed a notice indicating that only people who live in the area can park.

“The plan was to have lunch and then record videos, but things change sometimes, and now we have a new thing to tell. What more fun than going to the police station. I don’t know where to get my car from “commented the former member of Esto es guerra, who is currently evaluating job offers outside the country.

