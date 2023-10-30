The Peruvian model Luciana Fuster won the beauty pageant Miss Grand International 2023. Despite her obvious nervousness in the final question, our representative achieved first place, even surpassing the contestant from Myanmar, one of the favorites of the beauty pageant. The coronation of the new queen was carried out by Mr. Nawat, the owner of Miss Grand International and the winner of the year 2022, Isabella Menin from Brazil.

After winning the contest, the former reality girl will have to perform various functions as the new Miss Grand International, which would keep her out of the country for a long time.

Luciana Fuster: what duties will she have as Miss Grand International?

According to the official page of the beauty pageant of Thai origin, one of the main objectives is “to send a message to give love and peace to the world through the transmission of the speeches of the 10 finalists of the Miss Grand International.”

In that sense, Luciana Fuster As the winner of the title of Miss Grand International, she will leave her residence in Peru and will have to travel the world to carry out the mission of promoting peace and the fight against war and violence in all its manifestations, in accordance with the contest campaign. , which is called “Stop the war and violence.”

Luciana Fuster was crowned the top beauty queen of the Miss Grand International, held in Vietnam. Photo: Miss Grand International

According to the former beauty queen, Viviana Rivasplata, the former warrior must now leave Peru and move to Thailand: “It (the pageant) changes her life completely, it will be based in Thailand, it will have contracts all over the world, for throughout Asia, they travel a lot and work a lot,” he said.

Luciana won Miss Grand Peru 2023

As recalled, in the month of June, Luciana Fuster won the title of Miss Grand Peru 2023 by beating the eleven finalists of the competition. “I can’t believe it. I still don’t realize that she spent all this time. It’s been a whole month of full competition and the day finally came,” she declared at the time.

At the beginning of October he left for Vietnam to begin the contest activities. This is how she started a competition full of emotion, as she left the experts amazed by her charm, beauty and talent that not everyone knew, such as singing, because during her participation she gave an unforgettable performance of ‘Despacito’.

In addition to obtaining first place, Fuster also ranked among the four participants most voted for by the public via Instagram and Facebook, which allowed her to advance to the top 20. She also reached the top 5 along with María Alejandra López (Colombia), Lê Hoàng Phương (Vietnam), Ni Ni Lin Eain (Myanmar) and Stephanie Marie Miranda (United States).

What does Miss Grand International mean?

The Miss Grand International pageant has been held every year since 2013, with the central purpose of promoting the cessation of wars and conflicts in the world. The contestants commit to spreading a message of peace and love among people, using their position as beauty queens to achieve this.

Luciana Fuster is 24 years old and Peruvian. Photo: capture YouTube

More than 80 countries have been part of Miss Grand International, which has consolidated it as one of the most prestigious female beauty pageants worldwide, and highly recognized in Latin America and the Far East.

How much money does Miss Grand International earn?

The influencer will receive a sum of $300,000 as a prize for winning the Miss Grand International. Although instead of receiving the prize immediately, the amount will be subject to certain conditions that include commitments to the organization such as public appearances, brand representation and other requirements that must be met before you can receive the entire advertised amount. .