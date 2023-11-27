Luciana FusterShe won first place in the Miss Grand International 2023. After this victory, the Peruvian’s life changed completely, since she stayed to live in Asia. A few weeks ago, Patricio Parodi’s partner traveled toThailandto participate in different parades as part of her activities as queen; However, she later returned to Vietnam, where she was invited to an event to practice kung-fu and meditation. Without a doubt, our compatriot shined with her techniques and her followers applauded the fact that the model always adapts to new challenges.

How did Luciana Fuster do with kung-fu and meditation techniques?

A few days ago, the current Miss Grand International Luciana Fuster, who is in Vietnam, took part in classes that taught kung-fu and meditation techniques. While the person in charge of these lessons showed the movements they had to perform, Patricio Parodi’s partner listened carefully to each of the instructions and applied them.

It should be noted that the contest’s companions did not hesitate to record Fuster while he concentrated on doing his best performance. In this regard, Luciana said on her social networks that she enjoyed connecting with nature and recharging her energy.

What was Luciana Fuster’s first speech in Thai like?

Our compatriot Luciana FusterShe was invited to the preliminary of the Miss Grand P2S beauty pageant at the MGI Hall, held in Thailand. In this event, the Peruvian paraded with a spectacularmaharani style dressmade of rhinestones. Likewise, Patricio Parodi’s partner issued aspeech in the official language of that countrywhich provoked praise from his followers.

It should be noted that the Peruvian model was encouraged to greet the Thai population in their native language and, in addition, expressed herself inEnglish and Spanish.

