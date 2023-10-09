Some days ago, Luciana Fuster She traveled to Vietnam to participate in Miss Grand International 2023, in which she will seek to bring the title to Peruvian soil. In that contest, our compatriot has been attracting attention not only for her undeniable beauty, but also for her performance on stage. This time, the model was part of a conversation in which she stole the show. At first, the former reality girl talked about her strengths and weaknesses. Likewise, she referred to her beginnings on the small screen and what she does in ‘This is war’. “Now I work in a program that involves many things such as extreme competitions, playful games, singing, dancing, also acting, I am very happy to be there,” she commented.

Then, Luciana Fuster was encouraged to perform the popular song ‘Slowly’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. “I will do the best I can,” said the Peruvian model, who also danced to the rhythm of this reggaeton song. It should be noted that our compatriot stole everyone’s attention with this show. “What an attitude Luciana has. Today she sang, she enchanted and swept away”, “That interview definitely puts her higher”, “she is giving everything” were some comments of Internet users, who applauded the delivery of the 24-year-old girl.

What did the president of Miss Grand International say about Luciana Fuster’s participation?

The beauty of Luciana Fuster has not gone unnoticed Nawat Itsaragrisil, president of Miss Grand International 2023, who was asked about the Peruvian model. Through his social networks, the businessman spoke out after seeing the presentation that our compatriot made at the official ceremony for the delivery of the sash.

“Peru is interesting. More than four million followers, she is a television presenter, she is a model, she is a product presenter, she is the one who is scary,” she said at first. At another time, Nawat Itsaragrisil pointed out that Luciana Fuster is on the list of Latinas who have indisputable beauty. “She’s beautiful,” she commented.

