Luciana Fuster She has been exercising her reign after winning the long-awaited golden crown at Miss Grand International 2023. The Peruvian’s life took a 180-degree turn, since now her agenda is full of commitments. This Tuesday, November 14, Luciana participated in the first fashion show organized by the Miss Grand organization, in Thailand. We tell you all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster dazzles at the parade with a striking typical Thai costume: check out her incredible catwalk

What were the outfits that Luciana Fuster wore at the Thailand fashion show?

On Instagram, followers of Fuster They shared videos of Luciana’s impeccable parade. In addition, you could also see the costumes that she wore during her presentation.

All the outfits were related to Thai culture and the looks ranged from traditional to casual.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster imitates presentation of Miss Grand Colombia and users react

What did users say about the parade in which Luciana Fuster participated?

In TikTok, Users are very active with the performance of the former warrior since she brought the second golden crown to Peru. His followers are full of praise for Isabella Menin’s successor.

“Human Barbie Doll”, “Super Beautiful”, “Simply Spectacular”, “Divine Queen”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

On social networks, users were satisfied with the performance of Luciana Fuster along with her companions who achieved the top 10 of the Miss Grand International. Likewise, they have asked the owner of the organization to make a reality show of her experiences in the mansion located in Bangkok, Thailand.

#Luciana #Fuster #stars #fashion #show #Thailand #users #react #Spectacular