Luciana Fuster won Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam. After that, the Peruvian model’s life changed completely since she stayed to live in Asia. A few weeks ago, our compatriot traveled to Thailand where he is participating in several parades and offering press conferences with the organization of the contest. Although Patricio Parodi’s partner has been seen radiant at each event, he would have had some health problems that his followers were unaware of. In this note, we tell you how the beauty queen’s health is.

What did Luciana Fuster say about her state of health?

Through their social networks, Luciana Fuster He recorded some stories from his room in Thailand and revealed that he was in poor health. In this regard, Patricio Parodi’s partner told what happened.

“I’m sick, this is my second day in bed and on medicine. I got cold at an event because the air conditioning was very strong. I don’t even feel like putting on makeup,” said the influencer, who was not seen in a recent photo session. carried out by the Miss Grand International organization.

What was Luciana Fuster’s first speech in Thai like?

Luciana FusterShe was invited to the preliminary of the Miss Grand P2S beauty pageant at the MGI Hall, held on Saturday, November 18 in Thailand. In this event, the Peruvian paraded with a spectacularmaharani style dressmade of rhinestones. Likewise, he issued aspeech in the official language of that country.

It should be noted that Patricio Parodi’s partner was encouraged to greet the Thai population in their native language and also expressed themselves inEnglish and Spanish.

