Luciana Fuster talked about the controversy that arose after she and Patricio Parodi coincided with Flavia Laos at the baby shower of Majo parody. During an interview for “America shows”, the young influencer clarified her relationship with the sister of “Pato” and confessed if she was annoyed that she did not include her in the video of the event in honor of Aitana’s next arrival .

Luciana Fuster confesses that she is not a friend of the Parodi sisters

In the first place, the member of “This is war” admitted that she is not a friend of any of the sisters of Patrick Parody and explained that he came to the meeting to accompany his partner.

“I was at the house (of Patricio Parodi), I finished getting ready and we went down. Pato told me: ‘Majo’s friends will be first’, I’m not friends with them . ‘If you want you can be there and then I’ll go down’. I replied: “No, because I am with you, and I go down with you”. I finished getting ready and we went down, ”she specified before the cameras of“ America shows ”.

Clarifies that Patricio Parodi invited her to the baby shower

Luciana Fuster revealed that, in reality, it was Patrick Parody and not Majo Parodi who invited her to the baby shower. In addition, she assured that she was not bothered because they did not include her in the video of the event.

“ I was invited by ‘Pato’, he is my boyfriend, not Majo . Everything is fine with her, with her sisters, but I am directly a guest of ‘Pato’. It doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t bother me (not being in the baby shower video) ”, he sentenced.

Finally, the reality girl assured that she is having a very good time in her relationship with Patricio Parodi, especially after the model published a video in which she made it clear that she is no longer afraid to say “I love you”.