The meeting of the Peruvian model Luciana Fuster and Marc Anthony continue giving what to talk about. On this occasion, she revealed some details of her experience with the salsa singer.

It all started at the birthday party that Luciana Fuster celebrated in the company of other influencers. The event took place inside a yacht in Miami, United States. There, the famous ‘King of salsa’ was present.

During an interview for the LatinX Now program of Telemundo, the former reality girl said that she was surprised by the presence of the salsa singer.

“Networks connect you with people from all over. I met him through networks. It was my birthday and they made me a surprise to bring Marc. I couldn’t believe it. Marc is a joke. He is super nice, he is a love ”, expressed Luciana Fuster.

“I took out a boat with my friends and, suddenly, another arrived, and it was Marc Anthony,” added the former member of This is war. Also, he referred to the photo that circulated on the networks, where he appears with the interpreter of “Live my life”And the brothers Montaner.

“They have been separate meetings. They are all very cool. There were a lot of people. You meet people and you are creating ties and friendships ”, added the model.

About his plans in the Aztec country, Luciana Fuster He left open the possibility of being able to enter Mexican television. “Mexico went really well for me. I have a couple of proposals over there. It is very likely that I will go there. I’m happy, “said the Peruvian.

