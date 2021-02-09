Return! Luciana Fuster left all viewers speechless with her return to This is War. A few weeks ago, the model was walking through recognized programs on Televisa and Telemundo.

This Tuesday, February 8, a new entry to EEG was announced, which promised to disturb the entire set of the program. So it was and, to the surprise of all her followers, who did not expect to see her again in reality, she appeared in the recent season The Origin.

“I am shaking, I am too happy. It is true that at the end of last season I fell into a terrible cry because I thought that I was not going to come back at least for a long time ”, he expressed during his presentation in the América TV space.

Likewise, the hosts asked him about his plans in Mexico, since he had revealed that he was evaluating work projects after his media tour in the Aztec country, where he visited and caused a sensation in several of the most important Televisa programs.

“I have plans in Mexico. I am too happy to start this 2021 here and it is something that I did not want to miss “, he said Luciana Fuster, who did not rule out the possibility of continuing his career outside the country.

On the other hand, the reality girl was chosen by Mario Hart to join the team of ‘The combatants’.

