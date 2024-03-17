Luciana Fuster, renowned Peruvian television personality and former member of the program 'This is war', gave an exclusive interview to 'America shows', where she shared details about her upcoming commitments as a representative of the international organization Miss Grand International. During the interview, Fuster also addressed the topic of her romantic relationship with the influencer Patricio Parodi and how he will handle her romance in the face of this upcoming separation.

What are Luciana Fuster's plans as Miss Grand International?

Since her return to Peru in December 2023, Luciana Fuster stated that she resumed her activities in the country by decision of the organization of the international competition. However, the time came to resume her reign in Thailand and continue with their responsibilities as miss Grand International 2023.

In her statements, the model shared her future plans and declared that she will return to Lima in July to present her crown as Miss Peru, although she confessed that she does not want to separate from her. On the other hand, the former reality girl expressed that it will be a complicated period in the couple's relationship due to her constant travel, but she stressed that she is looking for ways to stay in touch with Patricio Parodi.

“I'm coming in July to hand over my crown from Peru, which I don't want, but it's a little difficult because I'm going to be traveling a lot,” Fuster stated.

What will happen between Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi?

Luciana Fuster concluded her statements with a tone of resignation and could not help but admit that, although it pains her to separate from Patricio Parodi, she understands that now her main focus is the international competition. “With the pain in my little heart, we will have to wait until she comes back, I don't know, but you know that right now my focus is on Miss Grand”he added.

“We are planning some way to be able to see each other during this time if it happens and if not, 'Pato' totally understands,” Luciana commented, making it clear that, although the separation may be difficult, both are committed to understanding and supporting each other's responsibilities.

It is important to emphasize that Jessica Newton had already announced that Luciana Fuster has agreed commitments in Thailand with the beauty organization and that she cannot fail to fulfill them. “Luciana will be with us, based in Peru, until March 30, when she has already returned to Thailand for a series of activities. I think she also has some trips planned for Europe. (…) She is traveling to El Salvador in a few more days, where they will give her the keys to the city. I think we have to understand that, as an international queen, she has to comply not only with a series of campaigns, but with a series of activities and events that keep her totally busy. So I am happy, I love seeing her so focused on her role as queen and it is always a pride to know that the Miss Grand International sash is carried by Peru,” declared the 'Mother of Queens' in a live broadcast on Instagram.

Will Luciana Fuster return to Peru?

Jessica Newton pointed out that, so far, no precise date has been established for Luciana Fuster's return to Peru. However, she confirmed that one possibility would be towards the second half of 2024. During this time, Ella Fuster will collaborate closely with Nawat Itsaragrisil, owner of the organization of the Miss Grand International pageant.

“He will be returning, God willing, in the second half of the year,” he said through his Instagram stories.