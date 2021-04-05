Change of plans? Lucina Fuster surprised her followers by announcing her unexpected return to her radio show on Zero Wave. A short time ago, the model gave up said space already This is war because he assured that he had plans to work abroad.

However, it seems that the also influencer changed plans because not only did she return as one of the main figures of the competition reality show, but she was also already announced to return to her radio home.

“From this Monday Lucianita Fuster will be with us. He returns to his house ”, revealed Ricky Show in Onda Cero.

Immediately, through her social networks, the reality girl shared the announcement showing her excitement to return.

“Oh what happiness! It’s crazy, it was last minute. I can’t believe it, I’m very happy, how nice to be back on the radio.

After her return to This is War, Luciana Fuster assured that she would be there for a short time because she was preparing to go to work in Mexico.

In fact, in a short time I have to travel. I’m looking at the exact date I have to stay. I’m going to Mexico and I’m going to work ”, he said to “On everyone’s lips.”

“The truth is that I am seeing plans right now in Mexico, I do not know the exact date of how long I will be in EEG, I hope it will be a couple of weeks more,” said Luciana Fuster in February.

