Luciana Fuster recently reported that she was vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States. The member of This is war She was excited to have received the dose and shared her joy with Instagram users.

The reality girl asked people who have already had the opportunity to inoculate abroad to register in the new MINSA registry so that their vaccines can be destined for others.

“A few days ago, in the USA, I was finally able to get vaccinated, so now there is a freer vaccine here in Peru and I wish with all my heart that the days pass quickly so that everyone can be protected,” he wrote on the platform.

After announcing the news, Luciana Fuster was the victim of some negative comments, however, she did not remain silent in the face of criticism and defended herself by explaining the reasons that led her to travel to Miami in order to protect herself against COVID-19.

“Leave the complications aside for a moment, whether I was vaccinated or not. I got vaccinated because if I can do it, I will. Because I want to be protected and because if I have the possibility that in my country there is a freer vaccine and that someone else can use it, I am going to do it, “he explained on Instagram.

In the same way, he recounted the process he went through to be inoculated and the side effects he experienced later.

“When you get vaccinated it feels like discomfort, it is not pain, it is discomfort that I feel until now (…) I got a fever but not like the ones I always get. It was boiling, but I didn’t feel bad, “said Luciana Fuster.

