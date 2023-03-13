He stole the show! Luciana Fuster She was one of the guests at Alessandra Fuller’s engagement party with the lawyer Francesco Balbi, which took place at an exclusive location in Lima. The member of “This is war” He made an impact when he danced with his partner to the rhythm of the Combination sauce of Havana and did not hesitate to release the ‘forbidden steps’. The reality girl’s dress drew attention because of how turned on she looked at the event. She arrived in a long skirt and a red top.

The musical group shared the moment on their social networks and Internet users could not with their criticism of the suit of Patricio Parodi’s partner. “I don’t like the color of the dress, it stands out more than the bride“, put a user. However, he also received messages that highlighted his charisma in the celebration. Raysa Ortiz, Andrés Vílchez and the family of the couple also attended the place.