Luciana Fuster continues to surprise everyone with her participation in the Miss Grand International 2023. This Friday, October 20, the Peruvian model held her long-awaited fashion show in a beautiful traditional costume with which she stole the attention of those present. Days ago, the influencer was among the favorites after her presentation in a swimsuit, despite the fact that the stage floor was wet and her colleagues suffered spectacular falls, she managed to stand out with her beauty and elegance.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio revealed that his sisters will not go to see Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand, what happened?

What was Luciana Fuster’s typical costume like?

During the traditional costume competition Miss Grand, Luciana Fuster made her appearance in a dazzling blue costume, inspired by a blue butterfly, which represents the diverse Peruvian fauna. In addition, her clothing was complemented with silver details, making the blue tones stand out more.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Parodi proud of Luciana Fuster for standing out in the Miss Grand: “She is prepared for anything”

How was Luciana Fuster received in Vietnam?

There is no doubt that Luciana Fuster is one of the favorites of the Miss Grand International and the followers of the contest let him know after his arrival at Ho Chi Minhthe city in which the long-awaited grand final will take place, this October 25, where he hopes to win the crown.

Some Vietnamese fans applauded her during her visit to the airport in that city. “Peru! Peru! “Peru!” is heard in videos on social networks and the Peruvian model approached them to greet them and thank them for their support.

#Luciana #Fuster #paraded #surprising #typical #dress #Grand #presentation