New opportunities! Luciana Fuster has started the year in the best way, since she has revealed that she has job offers outside the country.

After his visit to Mexico, where he toured different programs in the Aztec country, he said that he received some offers to work there.

The reality girl recently appeared on a Telemundo program where she told details of her plans for this year.

“I had one media tour in Mexico and it was super good there. In fact, I have a couple of proposals that I am evaluating, it is very likely that I will go there. I am happy doing what I like and I feel that I am finally reaching. ” And then he added “let’s see how it works out” with a laugh.

On the other hand, Luciana Fuster also spoke about her so-called meeting with Marc Anthony, in Miami.

“Networks connect you with people from all over. I met him through networks. It was my birthday and they made me a surprise to bring Marc. I couldn’t believe it. Marc is a joke. He is super nice, he is a love ”, expressed Luciana Fuster.

“I took out a boat with my friends and, suddenly, another arrived, and it was Marc Anthony,” added the former member of This is war.

Likewise, he referred to the photo that circulated on social networks, where he appears with the interpreter of “Live my life”And the brothers Montaner.

“They have been separate meetings. They are all very cool. There were a lot of people. You meet people and you create bonds and friendships ”, he said.

