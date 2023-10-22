Luciana Fuster is one of the candidates for the Miss Grand International 2023 who stands out the most compared to her peers. The Peruvian model is one of the favorites of the contest that takes place in Vietnam and, a few days ago, she not only surprised with her swimsuit show, but also stole everyone’s eyes and applause after her presentation at the singing contest called Miss Grand Voice. After her experience in front of everyone, she received criticism, for this reason, she decided to respond to it.

How was Luciana Fuster’s singing test?

The Peruvian influencer surprised everyone when she decided to sing ‘Despacito’, a song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. This way, Luciana She tried to show some of her talents to stand out in the Miss Grand. She received applause from her classmates. She even managed to make it to the next round, but she didn’t make it to the third.

What did Luciana Fuster say after criticism for her singing performance?

After criticism for her singing performance in the international competition, Luciana Fuster responded to these comments and made it clear that she is not a singer and, therefore, she has some flaws when performing a musical song, just as she did. previously.

Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand. Photo: Miss Grand International

“Of course I’m going to get ‘cocky’, because I’m not a singer and I’m not perfect either, but I strive every day to do better. Imagine, the best singer in the world also goes out of tune, the ball is taken from the best soccer player, he should throw the first stone at someone who never happened to him. We all said that, I’m embarrassed to sing, but it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and there will never be another chance to repeat this moment.“he declared to Trome.

