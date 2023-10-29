Luciana Fusterwon the Miss Grand International 2023 pageant last Wednesday, October 25, in Vietnam. Her victory in this beauty contest has completely changed the life of the 24-year-old Peruvian model, since she is now about to travel to Thailand, where she will carry out her activities as queen. Before going to this Asian country, our compatriot was encouraged to learn a little of the language. Her intention to know how to communicate in another language was applauded on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster’s English teacher shows her classes with Miss Grand: “My student went far”

What language did Luciana Fuster learn before participating in Miss Grand 2023?

The current miss Grand International 2023, Luciana Fusterreceived English classes before his trip to Vietnam. Along these lines, our compatriot said that, although he knew the basics, he was encouraged to study this language for six months and intensively in order to communicate.

Franco AlarconLuciana Fuster’s English teacher, shared a video showing how the reality girl’s progress was for this beauty pageant. “Language acquisition is a daily job. Not just one or two hours. My student went far,” held.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster: how much would your monthly salary be after winning Miss Grand and what brands would you work with?

How does Luciana Fuster communicate in Thai?

Luciana Fuster surprised more than one after speaking in Thai, prior to his trip to that country. Our compatriot was encouraged to mention some phrases in four main regional dialects. In this regard, the current Miss Grand noted: “I was very confused with the pronunciation, but it all sounded very nice. Very eager to learn more.”

After seeing this, Luciana Fuster’s followers and even her partner, Patricio Parodi, they spoke about it. “How difficult”, “We love you from Indonesia”, “The pronunciation of this language is very complicated, but she is trying. We love our queen”, were some comments.

#Luciana #Fuster #Grand #surprises #speaking #Thai #users #react #quothow #difficultquot