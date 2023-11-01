Luciana Fuster She is the new Miss Grand International 2023 after being crowned in Vietnam. This triumph has completely changed the life of our 24-year-old compatriot since, now, she shines in all the events she attends alongside the director of this beauty pageant, Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil, whom she has named a curious nickname. In this note, she knows the affectionate way in which she calls Patricio Parodi’s partner the founder of this contest.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster’s English teacher shows her classes with Miss Grand: “My student went far”

What did Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International, say about the coronation of Luciana Fuster?

Luciana Fuster Since arriving in Vietnam, she has shown that she wanted to take the long-awaited golden crown in the Miss Grand International pageant. About, Mr. Nawat, president of this beauty contest, specified the reasons why our compatriot won the title of queen.

“Our evaluation is about the length of the contest. When we select the winner and finalists, we do not choose them from the jury panel, We choose them for our staff. Every day they give them a grade. You are lazy? Did you do something wrong? Did you pay attention to us? Did you use the phone a lot? Did you help me promote? “Everything is a grade, and in the end I have to make a decision,”held.

On the other hand, Mr. Nawat, founder of the pageant, spoke about the contract that Luciana Fuster still has with the reality show ‘This is war’ and how this would affect her work as a miss.

“His TV contract is until the end of the year. I read it, but then I went to ask him, but I wasn’t interested at all, which means he was free to do whatever he wants,”said the businessman, who clarified that these last months of 2023 are not so important for the organization and would not harm her obligations as a beauty queen.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster, miss Grand 2023, surprises by speaking in Thai and users react: “How difficult”

What is the peculiar nickname that Luciana Fuster gave to Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International?

Some days ago, Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International, published on his social networks some photographs together with the current miss Grand International, Luciana Fuster, in which he pointed out that they both had the same smile. To this, our compatriot responded: “Like father, like daughter.”

Then, the founder of Miss Grand International shared a video of Luciana Fuster giving an interview and praised her. “New standard of natural beauty,” wrote Mr. Nawat. Seeing this, Patricio Parodi’s partner was encouraged to give him this peculiar nickname to the businessman: “Dad”.

Luciana Fuster calls the president of Miss Grand International ‘dad’. Photo: LR/Broadcast composition

#Luciana #Fuster #Grand #surprises #giving #curious #nickname #president #Nawat #pageant

Luciana Fuster She is the new Miss Grand International 2023 after being crowned in Vietnam. This triumph has completely changed the life of our 24-year-old compatriot since, now, she shines in all the events she attends alongside the director of this beauty pageant, Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil, whom she has named a curious nickname. In this note, she knows the affectionate way in which she calls Patricio Parodi’s partner the founder of this contest.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster’s English teacher shows her classes with Miss Grand: “My student went far”

What did Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International, say about the coronation of Luciana Fuster?

Luciana Fuster Since arriving in Vietnam, she has shown that she wanted to take the long-awaited golden crown in the Miss Grand International pageant. About, Mr. Nawat, president of this beauty contest, specified the reasons why our compatriot won the title of queen.

“Our evaluation is about the length of the contest. When we select the winner and finalists, we do not choose them from the jury panel, We choose them for our staff. Every day they give them a grade. You are lazy? Did you do something wrong? Did you pay attention to us? Did you use the phone a lot? Did you help me promote? “Everything is a grade, and in the end I have to make a decision,”held.

On the other hand, Mr. Nawat, founder of the pageant, spoke about the contract that Luciana Fuster still has with the reality show ‘This is war’ and how this would affect her work as a miss.

“His TV contract is until the end of the year. I read it, but then I went to ask him, but I wasn’t interested at all, which means he was free to do whatever he wants,”said the businessman, who clarified that these last months of 2023 are not so important for the organization and would not harm her obligations as a beauty queen.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster, miss Grand 2023, surprises by speaking in Thai and users react: “How difficult”

What is the peculiar nickname that Luciana Fuster gave to Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International?

Some days ago, Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International, published on his social networks some photographs together with the current miss Grand International, Luciana Fuster, in which he pointed out that they both had the same smile. To this, our compatriot responded: “Like father, like daughter.”

Then, the founder of Miss Grand International shared a video of Luciana Fuster giving an interview and praised her. “New standard of natural beauty,” wrote Mr. Nawat. Seeing this, Patricio Parodi’s partner was encouraged to give him this peculiar nickname to the businessman: “Dad”.

Luciana Fuster calls the president of Miss Grand International ‘dad’. Photo: LR/Broadcast composition

#Luciana #Fuster #Grand #surprises #giving #curious #nickname #president #Nawat #pageant

Luciana Fuster She is the new Miss Grand International 2023 after being crowned in Vietnam. This triumph has completely changed the life of our 24-year-old compatriot since, now, she shines in all the events she attends alongside the director of this beauty pageant, Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil, whom she has named a curious nickname. In this note, she knows the affectionate way in which she calls Patricio Parodi’s partner the founder of this contest.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster’s English teacher shows her classes with Miss Grand: “My student went far”

What did Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International, say about the coronation of Luciana Fuster?

Luciana Fuster Since arriving in Vietnam, she has shown that she wanted to take the long-awaited golden crown in the Miss Grand International pageant. About, Mr. Nawat, president of this beauty contest, specified the reasons why our compatriot won the title of queen.

“Our evaluation is about the length of the contest. When we select the winner and finalists, we do not choose them from the jury panel, We choose them for our staff. Every day they give them a grade. You are lazy? Did you do something wrong? Did you pay attention to us? Did you use the phone a lot? Did you help me promote? “Everything is a grade, and in the end I have to make a decision,”held.

On the other hand, Mr. Nawat, founder of the pageant, spoke about the contract that Luciana Fuster still has with the reality show ‘This is war’ and how this would affect her work as a miss.

“His TV contract is until the end of the year. I read it, but then I went to ask him, but I wasn’t interested at all, which means he was free to do whatever he wants,”said the businessman, who clarified that these last months of 2023 are not so important for the organization and would not harm her obligations as a beauty queen.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster, miss Grand 2023, surprises by speaking in Thai and users react: “How difficult”

What is the peculiar nickname that Luciana Fuster gave to Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International?

Some days ago, Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International, published on his social networks some photographs together with the current miss Grand International, Luciana Fuster, in which he pointed out that they both had the same smile. To this, our compatriot responded: “Like father, like daughter.”

Then, the founder of Miss Grand International shared a video of Luciana Fuster giving an interview and praised her. “New standard of natural beauty,” wrote Mr. Nawat. Seeing this, Patricio Parodi’s partner was encouraged to give him this peculiar nickname to the businessman: “Dad”.

Luciana Fuster calls the president of Miss Grand International ‘dad’. Photo: LR/Broadcast composition

#Luciana #Fuster #Grand #surprises #giving #curious #nickname #president #Nawat #pageant

Luciana Fuster She is the new Miss Grand International 2023 after being crowned in Vietnam. This triumph has completely changed the life of our 24-year-old compatriot since, now, she shines in all the events she attends alongside the director of this beauty pageant, Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil, whom she has named a curious nickname. In this note, she knows the affectionate way in which she calls Patricio Parodi’s partner the founder of this contest.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster’s English teacher shows her classes with Miss Grand: “My student went far”

What did Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International, say about the coronation of Luciana Fuster?

Luciana Fuster Since arriving in Vietnam, she has shown that she wanted to take the long-awaited golden crown in the Miss Grand International pageant. About, Mr. Nawat, president of this beauty contest, specified the reasons why our compatriot won the title of queen.

“Our evaluation is about the length of the contest. When we select the winner and finalists, we do not choose them from the jury panel, We choose them for our staff. Every day they give them a grade. You are lazy? Did you do something wrong? Did you pay attention to us? Did you use the phone a lot? Did you help me promote? “Everything is a grade, and in the end I have to make a decision,”held.

On the other hand, Mr. Nawat, founder of the pageant, spoke about the contract that Luciana Fuster still has with the reality show ‘This is war’ and how this would affect her work as a miss.

“His TV contract is until the end of the year. I read it, but then I went to ask him, but I wasn’t interested at all, which means he was free to do whatever he wants,”said the businessman, who clarified that these last months of 2023 are not so important for the organization and would not harm her obligations as a beauty queen.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster, miss Grand 2023, surprises by speaking in Thai and users react: “How difficult”

What is the peculiar nickname that Luciana Fuster gave to Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International?

Some days ago, Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International, published on his social networks some photographs together with the current miss Grand International, Luciana Fuster, in which he pointed out that they both had the same smile. To this, our compatriot responded: “Like father, like daughter.”

Then, the founder of Miss Grand International shared a video of Luciana Fuster giving an interview and praised her. “New standard of natural beauty,” wrote Mr. Nawat. Seeing this, Patricio Parodi’s partner was encouraged to give him this peculiar nickname to the businessman: “Dad”.

Luciana Fuster calls the president of Miss Grand International ‘dad’. Photo: LR/Broadcast composition

#Luciana #Fuster #Grand #surprises #giving #curious #nickname #president #Nawat #pageant