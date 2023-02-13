The model Luciana Fuster participated in the first photo session of Miss Peru 2023. In this context, her followers highlighted her beauty.

Luciana Fuster She shone with the Miss Peru 2023 candidates on her way to be the successor to Alessia Rovegno. The model participated in the first event organized by Jessica Newton’s modeling agency. The member of “This is war” held a photo session, which will be used for the application in April, and she recorded some stories for her social networks. In this sense, users highlighted her beauty and filled her with praise. Many were happy with the young woman’s decision to be part of this competition.

As you remember, Patricio Parodi’s partner made their presence official in 2023 after thinking about it for many months. “I wanted it for a long timebut I felt that I lacked a bit of age, that was what I thought,” he said at a press conference.

“There were many people who told me: ‘You are at the perfect age’ or ‘wait a little longer’, but I think that the moment in which you decide is when you have to do it,” he added and dedicated this participation to his mother. , who supports her from a very young age.

Luciana Fuster excited about her participation in Miss Peru 2023. Photo: LR composition

Fans highlight the presence of Luciana Fuster in Miss Peru

Social networks exploded with the presence of Luciana Fuster in the photo session that she participated in. Many highlighted her beauty and left messages of praise for her on the official accounts. Through her Instagram, her fans dedicated a few words to her and considered her the next Miss Peru 2023.

“Luciana swept them all”, “How beautiful Lucianita is, she is without a doubt my favorite” and “I will only say that the way Luciana is dressed in that interview suits her very well” are some words that her fans left her.

Luciana Fuster responds to detractors

Minimize criticism. Just as there are followers who congratulate her on her participation in Miss Peru, there are many who question her. In this context, Luciana Fuster decided to downplay what her detractors say on social networks. “She wouldn’t say anything back. I focus on the positive,” she said.

“My expectations are to achieve a very beautiful role, if I had the Miss Peru crown, and that it be a beautiful competition among all the competitors,” added the young woman.