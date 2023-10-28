Luciana Fuster is the absolute winner of the Miss Grand International 2023. After being named as the new beauty queen last Wednesday, October 25 in Vietnam, she received the coveted crown and sash of the pageant. Furthermore, it was learned that she would receive the sum of 300,000 dollars as part of the benefits of standing out with first place. However, this may not materialize, since the organization of the contest imposes certain requirements.

Wouldn’t Luciana Fuster receive $300,000 from Miss Grand?

Although it was announced that Luciana Fuster would receive the sum of the $300,000 for winning Miss Grand 2023, this could be a different way and, perhaps, the Peruvian model will not pocket that amount. This is what Miss Grand Perú 2019 explained: Samantha Batallanos, who was on ‘América hoy’, along with Viviana Rivasplata, to talk about the triumph of the Peruvian candidate in the Thai contest. She said that the payment of the money would be given gradually.

“In other words, it is a contract that you have to fulfill all year long. “They don’t give you $300,000 together, it’s part by part.”said the former beauty queen. Said contract with Miss Grand contemplates that Luciana Fuster carries out all the activities and trips that the organization asks her to carry out, since her work will be to spread peace and fight against violence, from her position as a representative of beauty.

What functions will Luciana Fuster have as Miss Grand 2023?

According to the website of the Miss Grand, one of the main functions of the pageant is “to send a message to give love and peace to the world, through the messages of the speeches of the finalists” of the beauty pageant. Therefore, upon winning the title of Miss Grand, Luciana Fuster will have to momentarily leave Peru to travel the world to promote peace and the fight against violence and wars in all their forms.

Luciana Fuster was crowned Miss Grand. Photo: LR/MGI composition

“It (the pageant) changes her life completely, it will be based in Thailand, she will have contracts all over the world, all over Asia, they travel a lot and work a lot,” explained former model Viviana Rivasplata.

Can Luciana Fuster participate in the Miss Universe?

The Republic spoke with Jessica Newton about the future of Luciana Fuster. The businesswoman made it clear that Luciana Fuster can participate in the Miss Universe when she finishes her Miss Grand contract. “After 2 years she can do whatever she wants. She has an exclusivity contract for 2 years with Miss Grand International and then she will see what she wants for her life. That is her decision. An example is Camila Escribns “She was top 10 in Miss Grand and now she is going to Miss Universe,” he said.