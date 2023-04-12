Luciana Fuster He continues to show that his relationship with Patricio Parodi’s family is one of the best. Now, the reality girl specifically referred to the mother of her partner, with whom she claimed to get along wonderfully. Even the young woman who will compete in an important beauty pageant this year specified that she shares a lot of time with the mother of “Pato” and also with the rest of her sisters.

“I love her a lot. She is one more chibola. She is always aware of everything. We share a lot lately. The other day we were doing sports with ‘Pato’ and with the sisters, ”she indicated in“ Command whoever commands ”. Video: America TV.

Luciana Fuster aspires to be a television host

Luciana Fusterappeared on the program “Send whoever is in charge” to provide some details of his career. During her conversation with Pía Copello, the Miss Peru aspirant spoke about her desire to venture into television hosting and, as expected, she revealed that she would like to have her own program together with the couple of her Patricio Parodi.

“I love driving. The truth is that with ‘Pato’ we understand each other quite well”,indicated and explained that the fact that they spend so many hours together at work does not harm their relationship.

