Luciana Fuster remains unstoppable representing Peru in the recent edition of Miss Grand International 2023, which takes place in Vietnam. The young woman participated in her first swimsuit competition in front of more than 60 other international flag bearers and knew how to prevail among the best on the catwalk, as she was one of the few candidates who did not suffer any accident during the parade, which has allowed her to position herself among the favorites to win.

How was Luciana Fuster’s presentation at the Miss Grand International?

The representative of Peru He is demonstrating his good performance in the contest. The last competition was held in the Nami Beach Club, where the 68 contestants had to model in swimsuits; However, everyone was surprised to see that the walkway was outdoors and had been affected by heavy rain. Unfortunately, several international misses suffered accidents when they fell in the Miss Grand International 2023 Swimsuit Competition.

Despite this situation, Luciana Fuster was not far behind and, although the surface was slippery, she showed a great performance that even included a small dance. The Peruvian did not slip or fall, which allowed her to position herself among the most outstanding in said competition.

What did Luciana Fuster say about her presentation at Miss Grand International?

On social networks, Peruvian fans celebrated Luciana Fuster’s performance and congratulated her for not suffering any mishap during the competition. Given this, the same model turned to her Instagram account to tell her experience.

“We did it, friends! With a little instability and nerves, but I think I knew how to handle the situation well. It’s a shame that several have fallen and slipped. But this 14th everyone is going to get even and we are going to do better. I thank you for all the support.”

Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand International 2023. Photo: Instagram



