Luciana Fuster, Peruvian model and current winner of the Miss Grand International 2023, is back in Vietnam, the country where the beauty pageant was held and where she was crowned absolute queen. Without a doubt, she proved to be very loved by the public, wherever she goes. Her fans always show her affection with applause, gifts, among other things, and after her arrival at the Buon Me Thuot airport, she was received like a celebrity, they even asked her for autographs.

How was Luciana Fuster received in Vietnam?

The Miss Grand International representative returned to Vietnam along with some of her fellow contestants, with whom she was received by a crowd of followers, who were waiting to meet her, give her some details or simply chat for a few seconds with their favorite personality.

Luciana Fuster was more than grateful for the affection of her Vietnamese fans and had no problem stopping to greet them and even sign some autographs. She shares on her social networks all the activities that she is responsible for carrying out as sovereign of the Thai contest.

What happened to Luciana Fuster in Thailand?

Since he won Miss GrandLuciana Fuster had a busy schedule, as we saw her in several fashion shows in which she dazzled everyone. However, the Peruvian model surprised her followers by revealing that she was sick. Patricio Parodi’s partner explained what happened to her health.

“I’m sick, this is my second day in bed and on medicine. I got cold at an event because the air conditioning was very strong. I don’t even feel like putting on makeup.”“she said in a video published on her official Instagram account. However, after her latest publications, she can be seen in good health.

