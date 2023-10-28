Luciana Fuster was crowned as the new Miss Grand International 2023 on October 25, in Vietnam. After competing against representatives from countries around the world, she was chosen by the jury to receive the desired sash of the contest and the crown made with various jewels.

In that sense, many wonder how much the symbol with which it will be recognized as the Miss Grand International and that he never stops showing off in his Instagram posts.

What is the Miss Grand International 2023 crown made of?

According to a report in ‘America Today’, the diadem, also known as the golden crown, is made of gold and brass and decorated with diamonds and emeralds. This rhinestones would be what would give the crown the green color.

How much does the Miss Grand International 2023 crown cost?

After knowing all the elements from which it is made, the same program indicated that Luciana Fuster’s crown would be valued at more than 100,000 dollars. It should be noted that the crown changes its design every year.

Luciana Fuster is crowned Miss Grand International 2023. Photo: Instagram/lucianafusterg

How much money will Luciana Fuster receive for winning the Miss Grand International?

As is public knowledge, Luciana Fuster will receive the sum of $300,000 as one of the benefits for obtaining first place. However, in the broadcast of ‘America today’, former Miss Grand Peru, Samantha Batallanos, said that the amount would not be received all in cash.

“In other words, it’s a contract that you have to fulfill all year long. They don’t give you $300,000 together, it’s part by part,” Batallanos explained. In that sense, Luciana will have to do social work in various countries before she can receive the juicy amount of money.