The model Luciana Fuster detailed how she suffered a home accident next to her little pet named Savanna, when she was staying in the comfort of her home.

Through your account Instagram, the former reality girl said that she was leaning on one of her furniture while holding a cup of the tea that had just been boiled. The incident occurred when his pet jumped on his arm with the intention of climbing, which caused the liquid to spill.

“The other day I was lying here, with the glass and my laptop, Miss Savanna wanted to climb whatever it takes and there is no space between the laptop, the glass, everything. Then he climbed up the arm where he was holding the glass and threw the boiling tea on me ”, the influencer narrated.

Luciana Fuster He pointed out that he was afraid of having a major burn, however, the situation was nothing but a scare. “I thought I was going to burn and that I was going to get a mark, but thank God, no. I ran to the bathroom, I got into the shower with cold water and everything was fine, ”he continued.

The former warrior confessed that she feels much better now that she shared what happened with her almost 4,000,000 Instagram followers.

“I feel good for having told it, has it never happened to you that you have something in store and you need to vent? Ok, I felt that something was hiding and that was it, no one knew, only my best friend, “he concluded.

Luciana Fuster, latest news:

