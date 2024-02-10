Luciana Fuster is back in Peru to fulfill her obligations as Miss Grand International 2023. Given her impeccable performance in the international beauty pageant, the followers of the former member of 'This is war' asked that she be the one to represent our country in the prestigious Miss pageant. Universe. However, this possibility has not been considered by Fuster, in fact, she has categorically rejected it and explained the reasons.

YOU CAN SEE: “Can a relationship survive without intimacy?”: Luciana Fuster surprises with her strong opinion

What did Luciana Fuster say about participating in the Miss Universe?

In interview with Natalie Vertiz For the América Televisión program, 'You are in all', Luciana Fuster pointed out that, although she would not like to talk about a zero possibility of participating in the Miss Universe, she does consider that there would be no opportunity for her to register. in Miss Peru Universe.

“No, it's not prohibited, but no… I'm leaving. I'm going back to the chimpunes, I'm leaving the crown, I don't see myself. They say there's a phrase 'never say never', but really I would say never,” held.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster surprises when she visits 'Hannah Montana's' house: “I owed it to 8-year-old 'Lulu'”

Is Luciana Fuster in wedding plans with Patricio Parodi?

Luciana Fuster She specified that she is planning to marry her current partner, Patricio Parodi, but that it is not scheduled for 2024. The beauty queen assured that when it is time to get married, she will seek to have it classified as “the wedding of the year.” , as happened with Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi in 2015.

“Yes, I would like to. I feel like not right now, when I was younger I said that at 25 I wanted to get married, but right now I feel like I don't. Life rearranges itself and presents you with things that were not planned. He (Patricio) also wants, obviously, to have a family, to get married, but later… The wedding of the year (laughs)”he said, referring to the ostentatious wedding of Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi.

Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi have been together since 2022. Photo: LR composition / Instagram Luciana Fuster

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi celebrate 2 years of relationship: they both shine together in Hollywood

How was Luciana Fuster's coronation at Miss Grand International?

The coronation of Luciana Fuster as Miss Grand International 2023 was an exciting and memorable event that took place in Vietnam. Luciana Fuster, a 24-year-old Peruvian model and television personality, beat the representative of Myanmar and 67 other candidates to take the crown.

Her victory was crowned by Nawat Itsaragrisil, the owner of Miss Grand International, and the 2022 winner, Brazilian Isabella Menin. This victory at Miss Grand International 2023 not only represents a personal achievement for Luciana Fuster, but it is also a victory for Peru, as it means the second crown for the country in this prestigious pageant.

YOU CAN SEE: Why didn't Luciana Fuster go to Deyvis and Cassandra's wedding? Miss Grand reveals the reason

When is Luciana Fuster returning to Thailand?

The actions of Luciana Fuster like Miss Grand International they started in Thailand as it was the main venue of the contest. However, she went on a national tour to carry out different internet connection works in alliance with technology companies. Until the end of this note, the official date of Fuster's return to Asia is not known.

Meanwhile, the 10 finalists of Miss Grand International, from Myanmar, Colombia, Vietnam and the United States, continue their national reign in their countries of origin.

#Luciana #Fuster #flatly #denies #participating #Universe #quotI #neverquot