Luciana Fuster is traveling to Vietnam, the country where the Miss Grand International 2023; However, the Peruvian model is no stranger to what is happening in our country, in the sports field to be exact. Thus, the Peruvian candidate for the well-known beauty pageant took advantage of a moment to make a publication in which she sent her best wishes to the Peruvian team in its match against Chile.

“Come on, Peru! Today you win. All my energy with you,” says the Instagram story, where he also shared a photograph with a Peruvian flag on a balcony with a privileged view of the city where he is staying these weeks. On the other hand, the influencer continues with her participation in the Miss Grand, whose final will take place on October 25.

Luciana Fuster greets the Peruvian team. Photo: Instagram/Luciana Fuster

#Luciana #Fuster #encouraged #Peruvian #team #Grand #quotAll #energy #youquot

Luciana Fuster is traveling to Vietnam, the country where the Miss Grand International 2023; However, the Peruvian model is no stranger to what is happening in our country, in the sports field to be exact. Thus, the Peruvian candidate for the well-known beauty pageant took advantage of a moment to make a publication in which she sent her best wishes to the Peruvian team in its match against Chile.

“Come on, Peru! Today you win. All my energy with you,” says the Instagram story, where he also shared a photograph with a Peruvian flag on a balcony with a privileged view of the city where he is staying these weeks. On the other hand, the influencer continues with her participation in the Miss Grand, whose final will take place on October 25.

Luciana Fuster greets the Peruvian team. Photo: Instagram/Luciana Fuster

#Luciana #Fuster #encouraged #Peruvian #team #Grand #quotAll #energy #youquot

Luciana Fuster is traveling to Vietnam, the country where the Miss Grand International 2023; However, the Peruvian model is no stranger to what is happening in our country, in the sports field to be exact. Thus, the Peruvian candidate for the well-known beauty pageant took advantage of a moment to make a publication in which she sent her best wishes to the Peruvian team in its match against Chile.

“Come on, Peru! Today you win. All my energy with you,” says the Instagram story, where he also shared a photograph with a Peruvian flag on a balcony with a privileged view of the city where he is staying these weeks. On the other hand, the influencer continues with her participation in the Miss Grand, whose final will take place on October 25.

Luciana Fuster greets the Peruvian team. Photo: Instagram/Luciana Fuster

#Luciana #Fuster #encouraged #Peruvian #team #Grand #quotAll #energy #youquot

Luciana Fuster is traveling to Vietnam, the country where the Miss Grand International 2023; However, the Peruvian model is no stranger to what is happening in our country, in the sports field to be exact. Thus, the Peruvian candidate for the well-known beauty pageant took advantage of a moment to make a publication in which she sent her best wishes to the Peruvian team in its match against Chile.

“Come on, Peru! Today you win. All my energy with you,” says the Instagram story, where he also shared a photograph with a Peruvian flag on a balcony with a privileged view of the city where he is staying these weeks. On the other hand, the influencer continues with her participation in the Miss Grand, whose final will take place on October 25.

Luciana Fuster greets the Peruvian team. Photo: Instagram/Luciana Fuster

#Luciana #Fuster #encouraged #Peruvian #team #Grand #quotAll #energy #youquot