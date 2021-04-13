Luciana Fuster, who will make her debut as an actress in the movie Forbidden to go out, spoke through her official Instagram account to indicate that she did attend vote in the General Elections 2021 that were held on Sunday, April 11. The model made this clarification after several users accused her of not having fulfilled her civic duty.

“Why do I have to deny early? Why do you try to fill my patience? Why so many messages saying: ‘Surely you did not go to vote, surely you don’t care about the country’? ”, He asserted. “Here is my sticker badly attached and thank God there was a media outlet waiting for me outside my polling place, so they know that I did go,” he added, showing proof that he was present as a voter.

Luciana Fuster also took the opportunity to emphasize to her followers on Instagram and other social networks that it is important to participate in the 2021 election vote, because the future of our country depends on it.

“I hope that everyone has gone to vote, that those who follow me will vote because it is very important to comply with the country, give your vote conscientiously, have read, researched, analyzed and understood before going to vote. The important thing is to fulfill the civic duty ”, he indicated.

Luciana Fuster returns to radio conduction in Onda Cero

At the beginning of April, Luciana Fuster confirmed that she would resume radio broadcasting on Onda Cero, leaving behind her plans to work abroad.

“Oh, what happiness! It’s crazy, it was last minute. I can not believe it, I am very happy, how nice to return to the radio, “said the model through her stories on Instagram.

