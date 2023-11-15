Luciana Fuster was crowned the winner of Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam. On her tour as queen, our compatriot traveled to Thailand, where he participated in a recent event in which he received applause from the audience when he paraded in a typical costume from that country. In this note, she looks at the impressive catwalk of Patricio Parodi’s partner, who has stolen the hearts of the Asian public with his grandeur and beauty.

How was the Luciana Fuster show in Thailand?

Luciana Fuster participated in the traditional costumes fashion parade ‘Top10 MGI2023’, held this Tuesday, November 14 in Thailand. Upon arriving at this event, our compatriot was received by the Asian public, who did not hesitate to record her and ask for photos.

It should be noted that the Peruvian model made a spectacular catwalk at that event, in which she wore a dazzling thai traditional costume which received applause from those present. Furthermore, our compatriot wore other outfits in that parade.

What was the terrible moment that Luciana Fuster went through after her arrival in Thailand?

Luciana Fuster He was encouraged to publish a video on his Instagram account in which he said that he felt “extremely sad” about a terrible episode he experienced in the thailand airport. In this regard, the influencer narrated how the events happened.

“My heart is in 20 little pieces. At the airport they took something from me that cost me a lot to get. My setting spray, which I had been looking for in Peru and there wasn’t any, in Miami either, I got it in Thailand,” the woman initially said. Patricio Parodi’s partner, who lost a precious object.

“I had to put that in the suitcase and I put it in the ‘carry on’. In the end, they took it away from me. You don’t know how sad I was, I still can’t get over it,” he added.

