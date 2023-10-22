Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Luciana Fuster continues to dazzle with every step she takes in the Miss Grand International, so this Sunday, October 22 the Peruvian candidate She made her presentation in the preliminary competition of the famous beauty pageant, in which she hopes to be crowned the absolute winner. Just a couple of days ago she surprised everyone with her typical costume inspired by the fauna of the Peruvian Amazon and now she showed all her skill and elegance with her evening and swimsuits in the preliminary competition.

How did Luciana Fuster walk in the Miss Grand preliminaries?

The representative of Peru appeared in the preliminary competition, held this Sunday in Vietnam. Luciana Fuster She entered the catwalk wearing an elegant red dress with gold details. In addition, she wore a kind of train that complemented her parade. But that was not all, minutes later, she returned to the stage in a swimsuit. At all times the Peruvian influencer showed a smile.

How to vote for Luciana Fuster?

All Luciana Fuster’s followers can give her their support in the votes so that she remains among the first places in the Miss Grand International. It should be noted that the dynamic is available from October 6 and will end on the 26th of the same month at 8:00 pm To do this, you just have to follow these steps:

Enter the official website of Miss Grand International.

Select the face of Luciana Fuster among all the candidates.