She has already begun her duties as queen. Luciana Fuster was elected Miss Grand International 2023 and wasted no time in carrying out her duties as the image of the beauty pageant. For this, she returned to Vietnam, to the hotel where the contest began, along with the finalists, to hold a press conference. This whole moment turned out to be very special for the influencer, who shed several tears. What else happened? Find out in this note.

What did Luciana Fuster say at the Miss Grand International 2023 event?

Luciana Fuster took the crown Miss Grand International 2023 in an exciting ceremony. The model will have to change her life after obtaining this beauty title, moving permanently to bangkokcapital of Thailand.

“We are here with the wonderful top 10, my MGI sisters. We are so happy to be here again. Thank you all so much. This was the first place we reached when starting the contest in Vietnam,” Luciana stated.

However, Fuster could not continue with her speech because she was overcome with tears, receiving applause and cheers from the public and her former contest partners.

“Oh my God. We all came here with a dream and we achieved it, girls. We are the 10 finalists. We are so happy, we are so excited to be in Vietnam,” Luciana assured, quite moved.

Finally, the girlfriend of Patricio Parodi confirmed that tomorrow he will return to bangkok along with the other participants to start their life in the Asian country for the next two years.

What did Luciana Fuster say when questioned about the president of Miss Grand for alleged preferences?

Luciana Fusterspoke about the wave of questions towards the president of Miss Grand International, Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil. The businessman has been criticized for not classifying theMiss Grand Filipina, Nikki de Mourato the top 20 of the contest.

“I only have gratitude to Miss Grand International for the incredible opportunity we are experiencing (…). Everyone equally. Nawat, Teresa and the entire organization do an impressive job (…). Always remember that what you say about others says more about you than it does about others,” Fuster wrote on her Instagram account.

