Luciana Fuster He was present at the request for the hand of Patricio Parodi’s sister, Mafer. The influencer shared through her Instagram account photos and videos of this celebration next to the family of her now boyfriend. Let’s remember that the candidate for the Miss Peru crown has been harshly criticized since she confirmed her romance with the “warrior”, as many compare her with her ex Flavia Laos and that is that she got along great with the sisters and mother of “Pato” . Now, the ‘combatant’ responds to her detractors by showing what her relationship with her boyfriend’s relatives is like.

How does Luciana Fuster get along with Patricio Parodi’s family?

Luciana Fuster shared a photo with the sisters of Patricio Parodi in which he wished the best to Mafer, who celebrated his engagement party. “Congratulations once again, may you always be very happy,” she wrote.

Luciana Fuster with the sisters of Patricio Parodi. Photo: Instagram Capture

In the same way, he uploaded another photograph with the mother of patrick parodywhere they looked very happy and hugged. “And we renew a photo with the mother-in-law”, added Luciana’s description. But that was not all, but also, she showed how well she has with Mafer Parodi’s baby, thus responding to her detractors that her relationship with the reality boy’s family is more than good.

Luciana Fuster with Patricio Parodi’s mother. Photo: Instagram Capture

Luciana Fuster’s love message to Patricio Parodi

Luciana Fuster shared a romantic photo with patrick parody, in which he said: “I love you very much with too much.” To which the “This is war” participant reposted this image with a bitmoji with hearts in the eyes.