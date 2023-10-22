Luciana Fuster She has been representing Peru at Miss Grand International 2023 and only generates good opinions after demonstrating all her versatility in different areas, such as modeling, singing and dancing, so far in the contest. Her charisma has allowed her to become one of the most voted Latinas in the contest. In this note, find out all the details about the grand finale of the contest and how to vote for our national queen.

How to vote for Luciana Fuster in Miss Grand International?

To support Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand International, you must take the following steps into account.

You must enter the official Miss Grand International website.

Select the face of Luciana Fuster among all the candidates.

It should be noted that voting, which was enabled on October 6, will end at 8:00 pm on October 26. In addition, each vote cast has a value of one dollar or its equivalent in soles.

When is the Miss Grand International final?

The final of Miss Grand International will take place on October 26. The participants have been passing different tests.

How to watch the Miss Grand International final for FREE?

To watch the event live, you can access the organization’s official Facebook website. There is also the option to follow the LIVE channel on YouTube, where you can see the minute by minute of the contest.

In which country is Miss Grand International 2023 held?

Miss Grand international 2023 will take place at the Phú Tho Indoor Stadium from Ho Chi Minh City, located south of Vietnam.