Luciana Fuster finished her trip to Miami and is now back in Peru. When announcing his arrival, he also assured his followers that he will follow all the protocols imposed by the authorities for people who were abroad.

The young model gave some details of her vacation and even told an anecdote that she went through on her return to the country.

“I’m back, I arrived at dawn. I tell them that my flight left at 6 in the afternoon, but they kept us waiting because there was a failure on the plane and they had to fix it, “he said.

Given the concern of her followers, Luciana Fuster expressed that she will go through the regulatory quarantine in a room of her home.

“I’m back, I arrived at dawn … I have to do my quarantine and tidy up my room. So it’ll give me plenty of time to unpack my bags. I went to Miami for 20 days at the end of the year, I spent a month and a half there, ”he said through Instagram stories.

The reality girl shared various images and videos of her adventures in the United States through social networks, one of them was the incident she starred in with the traffic police in the North American country.

The authorities confiscated Luciana Fuster’s car because she parked the vehicle in a prohibited area. He narrated that he had to go to the warehouse and that the event changed his plans for that afternoon.

“The plan was to have lunch and then record, but things change sometimes. Now we have a new thing to tell, “he said through his account Instagram.

