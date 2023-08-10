He showed his talent! The recognized model Luciana Fusterbeauty pageant winner Miss Grand Peru 2023, is touring the north of the country, as part of her work as sovereign. This time, Fuster Guzman traveled up piura and took the opportunity to delight his fans with his wonderful steps of sailorwhich have captivated users of TikTok.

In the audiovisual material, published on the Chinese social network TikTok, you can see Luciana Fuster accompanied by her dance partner, who wears the typical costume to dance the marinera. The residents of the area celebrated the model with cheers and applause. “Beautiful queen”, “Very pretty”, “You dance very nice”, among others, were the comments of netizens.

