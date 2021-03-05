The Peruvian model Luciana Fuster surprised by announcing that she was considered in the list of the most viewed influencers in Latin America, according to a study carried out by Comscore, an international digital audience meter.

The member of This is war informed his hundreds of Instagram followers that he ranks 6th on the list with 19 million interactions between January 1 and December 13, 2020.

In the list of Comscore, also appear famous like the Mexican singer Danna Paola, the Colombian reggaeton Maluma, the Brazilian soccer player Neymar, the soccer star Leo Messi and the Chilean team Arturo Vidal.

Through her stories, the model shared the recent study and expressed the emotion she felt upon receiving the news. “I’m happy to the tears. I love you, ”he wrote. Then, he clarified some details that his followers asked him about the source of the publication.

“I hate crying, but I’m super excited and happy. Thank you all, both Peruvians and brothers from other countries, who I know follow me, “added the model. There, she placed an image where she is moved to tears.

The fans of Luciana Fuster did not wait with their messages of congratulations. “Beautiful Lu, you have a unique personality, I follow you from Paraguay”, “You deserve it”, “I love you, I follow you from Colombia and you do not know how happy it makes me”, were some of the comments of his followers from different parts from Latin America.

