Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi continue to enjoy their vacations in the United States, where they have visited the Disney park and celebrated the model’s 23 years in a Miami nightclub. On this occasion, the Instarándula entertainment portal released images showing the very happy reality boys.

In the video, Luciana Fuster appears carrying Patricio Parodi, while her friends laugh at the pirouette. At one point, the young woman screams: “If this isn’t love, I don’t know what is!”

That phrase has fueled rumors that the members of This is war would already have a love relationship. However, neither of the two has yet made it official that they are a couple.

On their Instagram account, both have touched their fans by sharing images of the fun times they live together abroad. One of the photos that caught the most attention was when they visited Universal Studios, where Fuster showed off holding Parodi’s hand.

Hours later, Instarándula revealed that the reality boy had already posed in the same way with his ex-girlfriend, actress Flavia Laos. “How are they going to remind Luciana that her little picture of her hand was already made to Flavia before… How ugly their hearts are,” said journalist Samuel Suárez.

Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster star in a romantic postcard on Instagram. Photo: Patricio Parodi/Instagram

Patricio Parodi greeted her for her birthday

Luciana Fuster turned 23 on January 14, 2022. During the special date, Patricio Parodi’s affectionate greeting to the young influencer could not be missing.

“You have a unique and special vibe, stand firm with that contagious joy. Happy birthday, @lucianafusterg”, was the message that the “warrior” dedicated to him.